Liverpool have been hit by three new Covid-19 cases among the playing squad ahead of their crucial trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

Liverpool were hampered by a small outbreak at the club earlier this month which saw key defender Virgil van Dijk among those to test positive. Now there are fresh cases among staff as well as the three players, but Klopp said the situation was not yet to an extent where the club would request the match be postponed.

Klopp also confirmed that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino are both out of Chelsea game. “Taki is closer, running outside, Thiago not – it’s a hip issue. We have to be patient.”

More to follow…

Source Link Liverpool squad hit by three new Covid-19 cases ahead of crucial trip to Chelsea