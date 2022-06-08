Liverpool reject second Bayern Munich bid for Sadio Mane

Liverpool have rejected a second offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane which only amounted to £30million including bonuses and are sticking by their valuation of €50million (£42.5million) for the Senegal forward.

Bayern would have had to win the Champions League and Mane the Ballon d’Or in each of the next three years to trigger all the bonuses to reach £30million and Liverpool believe that an initial sum of £23.5million is insufficient and that the add-ons are laughable.

The German champions are asking for €50million for the Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski who, like Mane, has one season left on his current contract but is three years older than the Liverpool winger.

Liverpool consider €50million a benchmark price for a player of Mane’s proven expertise in the Premier League and the Champions League, especially given the versatility of the Senegalese, who has excelled in all three forward positions in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While Bayern want a meeting to discuss a deal, Liverpool believe it serves no purpose unless they are willing to make a serious bid. Their first offer for the former Southampton player only came to £25million, including add-ons.

Liverpool are adamant that they will only sell Mane if the price is right and if they can secure a replacement.

They are interested in Darwin Nunez, but Benfica are demanding £85million for the striker and Liverpool are determined not to get into a bidding war with Manchester United, who are also interested in the Uruguayan.

Liverpool also have other attacking targets and, while they signed Luis Diaz in January, want to add a forward if Mane leaves, especially with Divock Origi’s departure already confirmed and the possibility Takumi Minamino may go.

