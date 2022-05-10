Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Liverpool kept their quadruple quest on course.

Hammer of the Year Declan Rice scrubbed up well.

Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp.

Cricket

KP got into the swing of things.

Boxing

Who let the dogs out?

Formula One

Carlos Sainz bade farewell to Miami.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool kept their quest for the quadruple alive – Tuesday’s sporting social