Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails players as ‘mentality monsters’ show up vs Villarreal

May 4, 2022

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his players he wanted Spain to see his “mentality monsters” in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal and was relieved when they eventually made an appearance.

The Reds went into half-time 2-0 down against their unfavoured opponents, meaning the tie was level on aggregate with 45 minutes to play.

But second-half goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool won 3-2 on the night, cruising through to the final 5-2 on aggregate.

