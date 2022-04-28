Liverpool intensify negotiations over new contract for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are looking to step up contract talks with Jurgen Klopp to keep him at Anfield beyond 2024.

The German, who has been in charge since 2015, has two years left on his current deal and while he had long suggested he would take a break from the game after that, he has recently hinted he would be open to extending his stay.

Mike Gordon, president of Fenway Sports Group, and Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke were both at Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday and are meeting to try and come to an arrangement.

Liverpool are very keen for Klopp, who won their sixth European Cup and the first English league title for 30 years and is now chasing an unprecedented quadruple, to stay.

The 54-year-old would want his current assistants, Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, to remain alongside him.

Liverpool have accelerated the process of building a squad for the longer term with the signings of Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz in the last three transfer windows, along with the imminent arrival of the Fulham teenager Ibrahima Konate.

Klopp is already the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has taken charge of more Liverpool games than anyone since Bob Paisley.

