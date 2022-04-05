Liverpool ‘in Manchester City’s heads’, admits Micah Richards after Bernardo Silva comment

Micah Richards has admitted that Liverpool “are in the heads” of the Manchester City players, and believes that the Premier League title race will be “done” if his former side are beaten at home by their rivals on Sunday.

Liverpool have closed the gap at the top of the table to just a single point ahead of a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

It forms part of a crucial two-week period for both clubs, with each in Champions League quarter-final action.

Liverpool face Benfica, while Atletico Madrid are Manchester City’s last eight opponents, with the two legs of the ties falling either side of the collision between the Premier League’s top two.

And just six days after the league meeting, a place in the final of the FA Cup will be on the line as the pair meet at Wembley.

There will still be seven games left for each in the league after Sunday’s meeting, but former Manchester City defender Richards thinks that the result of the encounter will decide the destination of the title given the “psychological” blow that defeat would deal the defending champions.

Richards wrote in his column for BBC Sport: “The Premier League title race is now like a knockout competition too – Guardiola was right when he said at the weekend that if City lose, they are out.

“There will still be seven league games left after they play Liverpool at home on Sunday but, if City lose that one, I believe the title is done. From the players’ point of view, if they lose at home to Liverpool they will think they have lost the Premier League – whatever other people think.”

Liverpool have put together a long winning run to put the pressure on Manchester City, securing a tenth successive victory with a 2-0 win against Watford.

While their title rivals matched that scoreline in relative comfort against Burnley, Richards thinks that Guardiola and his team will be feeling the pressure – citing a comment made by Bernardo Silva as evidence that Liverpool are “in the heads” of Manchester City.

After a draw with Crystal Palace, the Portuguese midfielder brought up Jurgen Klopp’s side unprompted, which Richards believes is a worrying sign.

“The way City beat Burnley on Saturday, it didn’t look like they were feeling the pressure, but of course they are thinking about Liverpool, who have won 10 league games in a row to reduce the gap to one point,” Richards explained.

“You can tell that just from listening to the City players. When they drew with Crystal Palace before the international break, Bernardo Silva was asked about something different and he replied how he’d rather be in City’s position than Liverpool’s, when no-one had even mentioned Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“So, yes, it is getting to them. They are thinking about Liverpool, although Guardiola might try to deny it. You always think about your closest rivals anyway, but this time Liverpool are in their heads.”

