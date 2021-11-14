Three men have been arrested by counter-terror police following an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the city under the Terrorism Act.

Police have confirmed that a taxi exploded outside the hospital entrance shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

A man, who was a passenger in the taxi, was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The driver was injured at the scene and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool hospital explosion: Counter-terror police arrest three men after taxi blast