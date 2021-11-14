Liverpool hospital explosion: Counter-terror police arrest three men after taxi blast

Three men have been arrested by counter-terror police following an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
The men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the city under the Terrorism Act.
Police have confirmed that a taxi exploded outside the hospital entrance shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.
A man, who was a passenger in the taxi, was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The driver was injured at the scene and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
