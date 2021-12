The Liverpool hospital bomber died from the explosion and fire caused by an improvised device he had made with “murderous intent”, an inquest has ruled.

It was unclear whether Emad Al Swealmeen intended for the bomb – which exploded while he was in a taxi outside the hospital – to detonate when it did, a coroner said.

