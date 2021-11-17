Liverpool hospital bomb: Emad al-Swealmeen had been planning attack since April, police confirm

The terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital had been planning an attack since at least April, police have said.

Investigators believe Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, had built his bomb at a rented flat in the Sefton Park area of the city.

He caught a taxi from the Rutland Avenue area shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday and asked to be taken to the hospital, where the device partially detonated as the car pulled up at the main entrance.

Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that al-Swealmeen rented the property [in Rutland Avenue] from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time.”

Police have not confirmed the motivation for the attack but believe al-Swealmeen acted alone at this stage.

”At this time we are not finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern but this remains a fast moving investigation and as more becomes known we cannot rule out action against others,” Mr Jackson said.

“We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.”

The officer confirmed that the bomber “had episodes of mental illness”, which were forming part of the investigation.

