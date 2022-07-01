Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

Posted on July 1, 2022 0

Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian forward, who turned 30 recently, has seen much speculation about his future, with his previous contract set to expire next summer.

The deal is expected to have made him the highest-paid player at the club, following the high-profile departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Salah enjoyed another fruitful season, winning both domestic cups with Liverpool and reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract