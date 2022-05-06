Liverpool FC unveils its new home kit for 2022/23 – how to pre order yours

It’s a good day for Liverpool FC fans because the team has just unveiled its new home kit for 2022/23.

According to the club, the new design was inspired by scouse solidarity and the bold, no-nonsense mentality of the people of Liverpool. The clean design in red and white of the shirts all feature YNWA detailing on the cuff of the sleeve, which is said to represent the bond between the fans and the club.

The home kit design is available in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizes, and better still, the jerseys can be personalised with Premier League name and number or Women’s Super League name and number.

As for its quality, as these have been made by Nike, the jerseys of course feature the brand’s dri-fit technology, which wicks sweat away, making them great for hot gameday this summer, or wearing to the gym.

The kit will be released on 19 May but is available to pre-order now. So if you want to show your support for The Reds ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season starting in June, here’s how to be the first to get it.

(Liverpool FC)

The new LFC home kit has some really nice features, including sleeve patches and YNWA detailing. You can choose your personalisation group – Premier League or FA Women’s Super League. With the former, you can personalise your jersey by having your name on the back, which can be printed in either Premier League font or LFC font – the choice is yours. What’s more, if you want to go the full hog, you’ve got to get the matching shorts (£34.95, Liverpoolfc.com).

Buy now

(Liverpool Football Club)

The same design is also available in a women’s cut, with five different sizes to choose from. And of course, you can opt to personalise your new jersey or show your appreciation for your favourite player by having their name and number on the back.

Buy now

(Liverpool Football Club)

Little fans haven’t been forgotten either. Get the whole family involved in gameday fun by buying the new jersey for your little kicker. A great way to get them really excited to get down to the club. And you can even get them their own pair of matching shorts (£29.95, Liverpoolfc.com) to really complete the look.

Buy now

(Liverpool FC)

Start them young and dress your little one in the full home kit for the first big game of the season. It includes the jersey, shorts and even a pair of socks. Surely this is a no-brainer?

Buy now

