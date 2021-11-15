Liverpool explosion: Police declare terrorist incident and say passenger ‘built bomb detonated in taxi’

The explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been declared a terrorist incident after police confirmed that the cause was a bomb.

Counter-terror officers said the passenger inside a taxi that pulled up shortly before the blast on Remembrance Sunday is believed to have built the improvised explosive device (IED).

Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terror Police North West, told a press conference the motivation had not been established.

“Our enquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi,” he said.

“The reason why he then took it to the Women’s Hospital is unknown, as is the reason for its sudden explosion.

“We are of course aware that there were remembrance events just a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11am.

“We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing.”

Mr Jackson said the bomber was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of Toxteth, Liverpool, and asked to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The explosion occurred as the the taxi approached a drop off point outside the entrance, he said, and the taxi driver “remarkably escaped from the cab”.

The man, who is being hailed as a hero, was treated in hospital for his injuries and has now been discharged.

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the bombing on Monday morning. The 20-year-old man was detained in the Kensington Area under the Terrorism Act.

Three other men, arrested in Sutcliffe Street on Sunday, remain in custody.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool explosion: Police declare terrorist incident and say passenger ‘built bomb detonated in taxi’