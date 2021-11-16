Liverpool explosion — latest: Emad Al Swealmeen named as deceased bomber as threat level raised to severe

Health Secretary Sajid Javid pays tribute to NHS staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital

Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen as the deceased bomber in the terror incident that took place outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

On Monday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased in 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

“Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the national terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered “highly likely”.

Home secretary Priti Patel said the level had been raised because there had been two attacks in the span of a month.

Speaking to broadcasters, she said: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, Jtac, are now increasing the United Kingdom’s threat level from substantial to severe.

“And there’s a reason for that, and that reason is because what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month.”

The threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which is led by MI5, and had been set at substantial since February 2021.

Show latest update 1637032680 Reaction from Sutcliffe Street neighbours Neighbours along Sutcliffe Street recalled the frightening experience of the police setting up a cordon on their street and raiding a nearby house. “Two men were marched out at gunpoint and they (the police) had them up against the wall,” Matthew Heitman, 26, told PA. “There wasn’t any kind of struggle, they just walked out the front. “The people living there had not long moved in, maybe weeks or months,” he added. Sharon Cullen told PA that around 9.45pm on Sunday she, her husband, her 22-year-old daughter and her two-year-old grandson were evacuated from their home. “The police pounded on my door and an officer said ‘we need to get you out of the house as soon as possible’. “They said, ‘whatever is going on at the back of the house, it could blow the block’. “It was really frightening,” she said. While she didn’t know any of the four men staying at the house, she believed they were all in their 20s. “One of them always seemed to be on a PC in his bedroom,” she added. Celine Wadhera 16 November 2021 03:18 1637029080 Malcolm Hitchcott: ‘There was never any suggestion of anything amiss’ Malcolm Hitchcott and his wife Elizabeth invited Emad al-Swealmeen to live with them in 2017, said that “there was never any suggestion of anything amiss” with the young man. Speaking to ITV News from their home, Mr Hitchcott said: “He lived here for eight months, and we were living cheek by jowl. There was never any suggestion of anything amiss. “I feel shocked at the moment – I don’t know how I will feel tomorrow.” Mr Hitchcott also told ITV News that al-Swealmeen had been sectioned and was institutionalised for six months after being involved in an incident in the centre of town which “involved a bridge and a knife” Ms Hitchcott added: “What a waste of a life. But the one thing I suppose to be thankful for is that he did not kill anyone else.” Celine Wadhera 16 November 2021 02:18 1637025480 Video of controlled explosion at Sefton Park Police officers investigating the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital carried out a controlled explosion at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Counter Terrorism Police North West said that the controlled explosion, captured on video, was a precautionary measure to deal with items obtained during the investigation – no new evidence was found in the park. There is believed to be no wider risk to the public as the investigation continues. Celine Wadhera 16 November 2021 01:18 1637021880 Four men arrested in relation to explosion released from police custody The four men who had been arrested under terrorism laws in Liverpool’s Kensington area, aged 20, 21, 26, and 29, were released from police custody on Monday evening. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody. “The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night. “We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation. “There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place. “In the meantime, we have considerable resources and staff deployed to understand how this device was built and who if anyone else was involved. If the evidence takes us to the involvement of others, further arrests will quickly take place.” Celine Wadhera 16 November 2021 00:18 1637018309 Who was Emad al-Swealmeen? On Monday evening, police named Emad al-Swealmeen as the failed bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion on Sunday. Emad al-Swealmeen, also known as Enzo Almeni, pictured at Speke Hall near Liverpool in April 2017 (Facebook/Malcolm Hitchcott) But what do we know about him? Al-Swealmeen was 32-years old and is believed to have lived in a house on Sutcliffe Street in Liverpool, where several other men were arrested in connection with the terrorist incident. Police also determined that he had rented a separate property on Rutland Avenue, where investigators discovered bomb components. The Independent understands that al-Swealmeen was not known to MI5 or counter terrorism police before his attempted attack on Sunday. Among friends, he was known as “Enzo Almeni”. He is believed to have converted to Christianity in 2017 at the Liverpool Cathedral. Malcolm Hitchcott, who formerly organised events at the cathedral, shared photographs of al-Swealmeen on Facebook. The former asylum seeker was pictured in 2017, smiling at a National Trust property in Liverpool and go-karting. Mr Hitchcott wrote that al-Swealmeen had lived with him and his wife Marion “for a period of months”, adding, “he was a real blessing to us at our times of worship and teaching around the dining room table at 9.30pm each evening.” He told the Mail Online that although he lost touch with al-Swealmeen, he believed that the 32-year-old had enrolled in a college catering course before the coronavirus pandemic began. After the news of the terrorist incident broke, Ms Hitchcott told the BBC: “We’re just so sad…we just loved him, he was a lovely guy.” Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 23:18 1637016411 Muslim chaplain: ‘Everybody in our city is against this attack’ Adam Kelwick, a Muslim chaplain from Liverpool, has said that everyone in Liverpool, regardless of religion, is united in their condemnation of the attack. “I live literally metres away from where the attempted attack on the Liverpool Women’s Hospital happened,” he said in a video. “There are a few things that I think are really, really important to consider in terms of having a response to this. “It doesn’t matter who was behind this attack or the reasons that they gave for doing it or whatever justification, because none of it stands why. It’s a women’s hospital. It’s a hospital where children are born. “The vast majority of us people here in Liverpool, and also all across the country we are the majority, and we are coming together and we are not going to let your campaigns of hatred tear us apart. “I want to sit down with the people who tried to do this and who support them and I want to look them in the eyes and I want to say ‘What brought you to my doorstep? To do something as twisted and evil as this?’” “It’s important that people see that all of the Muslims of Liverpool, altogether are against this. All of the people of Liverpool, it’s not even Muslim and non-Muslim, everybody in our city is against this attack.” Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 22:46 1637015271 Police Scotland: ‘Nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland’ Police Scotland have sought to reassure the public that there is no need to be alarmed at the heightened terror threat level. Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said on Monday: “While the terrorist threat in the UK is diverse, volatile and complex, I would stress at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland. “I do want to take this opportunity to remind the public not to be alarmed but remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.” Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 22:27 1637014131 Joanne Anderson: ‘Our city has gone through a really challenging situation in the last 24 hours’ Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson released a video on Monday evening, in which she acknowledged the terror incident that the city faced, and thanked first responders, hospital and council staff for their hard work in ensuring that everyone was safe. “Our city has gone through a really challenging situation in the last 24 hours,” she said. “I want to give a big thanks to our emergency services for responding so quickly to the events that happened yesterday at Women’s Hospital, but also the staff of the Women’s Hospital and the council staff for all pulling together and working together to deal with this incident and making sure that everybody is safe. “We’re under no immediate threat at the moment … but the police are staying visible to ensure that we all feel safe. “And we’re doing all we can to work with our stakeholders and partner agencies and emergency services, not only to deal with the situation but ensure that everyone is updated.” Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 22:08 1637012991 Nick Aldworth: ‘You cannot keep tabs on every single person that comes to notice’ Nick Aldworth, the UK’s former counter-terrorism coordinator, told GBNews that it would be impossible to keep track of every single person that “comes to notice”. When asked about the labour intensiveness and cost of round-the-clock surveillance, Mr Aldworth said: “It’s hugely resource intensive, very labour intensive as well. “It’s part of the job, part of the role they have to do, they do it to protect the public.” Despite working diligently for “very long hours” Mr Aldworth said: “You cannot keep tabs on every single person that comes to notice. “It comes down to trying to identify those pieces of information, that thread of intelligence, that’ll lead you toward something more significant.” He said that this information often comes through police and security services building rapport with communities. Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 21:49 1637011851 Eyewitness describes scene at Liverpool Women’s Hospital Jay Hughes, an eyewitness, described the scene of the terrorist incident outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday. He told ITV that he was on his way to visit his newborn baby at the hospital when he saw smoke and fire. “I just turned into and I saw a big plume of smoke and a car on fire…” he said. He added his wife was about 40 feet away with their baby. “I had my heart in my throat.” Celine Wadhera 15 November 2021 21:30

