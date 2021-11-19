Liverpool explosion: Bomb did not detonate properly and could have been ‘unintentionally’ set off

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.

Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.

“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.

“We still do not know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we are not discounting it being completely unintentional, and it is a possibility that the movement of the vehicle or its stopping caused the ignition.”

Mr Jackson said the device was a different type to the one used in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 victims.

Investigators are working to understand the way the chemicals and components needed for al-Swealmeen’s bomb were obtained.

Mr Jackson said his purchases “spanned many months and al-Swealmeen has used many aliases”, adding: “We are confident however that in time we will get a full picture of what purchases were made and how, and if anyone else was involved or knew what al-Swealmeen was up to.”

Police have not yet confirmed the bomber’s motivation. He converted to Christianity in 2015, but was also reported to have recently attended a mosque.

Officers spoke with his brother on Thursday and Mr Jackson said the interview had given them “an insight into his early years and an understanding of al-Swealmeen’s life and his recent state of mind which is an important line of investigation”.

Investigators previously confirmed that the bomber had received mental health treatment in the past, but did not give details.

