Liverpool confirm fan dies after being taken ill before Benfica Champions League game

Liverpool have confirmed that a supporter has died, after falling ill at Anfield just before the club’s Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.

Merseyside Police stated that the man’s “next of kin have been informed” and offered condolences to his family.

“We can confirm that a man has sadly died after falling ill during the Liverpool vs Benfica football match last night, Wednesday 13 April, at Anfield,” they confirmed.

“Prior to the game a man in his 60s was taken to hospital from the stadium for emergency treatment but sadly died a short time later. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

A statement from the Anfield club read:

“It is with great regret that Liverpool Football Club can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last night’s fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away.

“First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance.”

It has been reported that the supporter received medical attention in the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand shortly after 7:30pm, with the ambulance at the stadium quickly called upon to take him to hospital.

Ahead of kick-off, the club had arranged a mosaic on the Kop in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, the anniversary of which falls on 15 April.

The Reds and Benfica drew on the night, leaving Liverpool progressing on aggregate to the semi-finals, where they will face Villarreal.

