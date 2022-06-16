Liverpool close to agreeing Calvin Ramsay deal after ruling out midfield signing this summer

Liverpool have ruled out signing a midfielder this summer but are closing in on a deal for Calvin Ramsay after agreeing a fee with Aberdeen for the right back.

The 18-year-old should become the FA and Carabao Cup holders’ third summer signing for an initial £4million, which could rise to £6.5m if add-ons are triggered.

Ramsay, who was named Young Player of the Year in Scotland, is due to have a medical this weekend and should sign a five-year deal at Anfield.

Liverpool have also signed Darwin Nunez for a potential club-record price and young Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, but the club is prepared to wait until 2023 to bolster its midfield ranks.

It means any potential move for Jude Bellingham has been put on hold for another year. Borussia Dortmund tend to be reluctant to let two of their major players leave in the same summer and have already sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni but, after his move to Real Madrid, have not switched attentions to another target and instead opted to continue with their current midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp has retained James Milner, who signed a new one-year deal, while Naby Keita has entered the last season of his contract though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a possible departure after falling out of favour in recent months.

The attention at Anfield is likely to switch to outgoings with Bayern Munich expected to make a third bid for Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino and Nat Phillips also available for moves.

And Ramsay’s probable arrival to understudy Trent Alexander-Arnold could mean Neco Williams leaves Liverpool. The Wales international spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them to win promotion to the Premier League.

