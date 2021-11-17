Liverpool bomb – latest: Judges ‘refused attacker asylum appeal’ as he is described as ‘genuine’ Christian

Related video: Couple who sheltered Liverpool terror suspect speaks out

The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was reportedly a failed asylum seeker who had been refused an appeal to stay in the UK.

The BBC said Emad al-Swealmeen’s appeal to remain in the country had been rejected by judges in 2017 without being considered in court.

Meanwhile, a couple who took in the suspect have said they believed he was an “absolutely genuine” Christian who had a “real passion for Jesus Christ”. Emad Al Swealmeen, who was a Christian convert, was being looked after by Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in the city.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues as to a motive for the incident, and are said not to have ruled out there there was no ideological motive at all, meaning they may yet conclude there was no terror link to the blast on Sunday morning.

Show latest update 1637137047 Emad al-Swealmeen refused permission to appeal to stay in UK The BBC reported overnight that the Liverpool bomb attacker Emad al-Swealmeen, who was said to be a failed asylum seeker, had been refused permission to appeal to stay in the country by judges as far back as 2017. The broadcaster said the suspect attempted to gain permission to stay in the UK but that it was rejected before it reached court. The Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber told the BBC al-Swealmeen attempted to lodge an appeal after losing an earlier case in a lower court. However the appeal was refused without a full hearing after a judge apparently concluded there were no grounds to overturn the lower court’s decision. Tom Batchelor 17 November 2021 08:17 1637136448 Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of developments in the wake of the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday taxi explosion. Tom Batchelor 17 November 2021 08:07

