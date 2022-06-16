Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by Manchester City on the league’s final day as they failed to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.

The focus for the Champions League finalists will be on going one better as they bid to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the post just as they did in 2019/20.

The Reds kick off in London against newly-promoted Fulham before a first home game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield and a trip to rivals Manchester United the following weekend.

The first derby with Everton comes in September before the return in February while the Manchester City games come in October and April.

Full Liverpool fixture list:

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

13/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/08/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

03/09/2022 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

10/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

01/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

19/10/2022 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

29/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United

05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

12/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

31/12/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool

14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

11/02/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

18/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham

01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool

22/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United v Liverpool

29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford

13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

20/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

