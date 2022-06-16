Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Jurgen Klopp’s side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by Manchester City on the league’s final day as they failed to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.
The focus for the Champions League finalists will be on going one better as they bid to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the post just as they did in 2019/20.
The Reds kick off in London against newly-promoted Fulham before a first home game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield and a trip to rivals Manchester United the following weekend.
The first derby with Everton comes in September before the return in February while the Manchester City games come in October and April.
Full Liverpool fixture list:
06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/08/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
03/09/2022 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
10/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
19/10/2022 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
29/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
12/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
31/12/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
18/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
22/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United v Liverpool
29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
20/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
