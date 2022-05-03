Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for 3,700 shows including Alicia Keys and Backstreet Boys

Music fans rejoice, your favorite artists are back live in concert, and now’s your chance to see them without breaking the bank.

Last Thursday, Live Nation announced that $25 tickets will return for 2022 during its annual Concert Week sale. The bargain tickets are available exclusively between May 4 and May 10.

The weeklong program celebrates an exciting year back for live music and the range of discounted tickets for small gigs, stadium tours, and theater performances marks the kick-off of the summer concert season.

More than 3,700 shows across North America this year will be ticketed at just $25 – including fees and taxes.

Be quick to grab the tickets for fan favorites from every genre, for every generation, as the offer includes dates for 5 Seconds of Summer, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Swedish House Mafia, Wiz Khalifa and many more.

How to get tickets

The $25 tickets will be available to buy from 10am ET/7am PT from Wednesday May 4 with the promotional sale on until Tuesday May 10.

Tickets can be purchased via the Live Nation website while supplies last. Even with over 3,700 shows on offer, these are expected to sell out fast. To ensure you don’t miss out, download the Live Nation app for Concert Week alerts on all the hottest shows.

Citi cardmembers and Rakuten members can also sign up to access presale tickets from Tuesday May 3 before the weeklong offer begins.

For the full list of included artist’s visit: https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

