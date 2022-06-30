LIV Golf live stream: How to watch Day 1

LIV Golf makes its first stop in the US in Portland, Oregon this week.

The controversial breakaway series has added more big names to its roster, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Charl Schwartzel claimed an eye-watering £3.85m cheque at the inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month and the lure of the Saudi-backed rebel series’ riches is proving hard to resist for players, despite the suspensions and fines being issued by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively.

A £20m prize pot will be available once again at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, where the format will continue to be a 54-hole shotgun start played across three days without a cut.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Portland event?

The 54-hole tournament will begin on Thursday 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, with the winning player and team decided on Saturday 2 July.

How can I watch it?

LIV Golf isn’t currently tied to a UK broadcaster, but coverage is being shown via a live stream on their official website, YouTube and Facebook pages, with the action expected to begin at around 8.15pm BST.

Who is in the field?

Abraham Ancer – Mexico

Richard Bland – England

Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand

Laurie Canter – England

Eugenio Chacarra – Spain

Bryson DeChambeau – USA

Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa

Sergio Garcia – Spain

Talor Gooch – USA

Branden Grace – South Africa

Justin Harding – South Africa

Sam Horsfield – England

Yuki Inamori – Japan

Dustin Johnson – USA

Matt Jones – Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand

Martin Kaymer – Germany

Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan

Sihwan Kim – USA

Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan

Brooks Koepka – USA

Chase Koepka – USA

Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan

Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson – USA

Jediah Morgan – Australia

Kevin Na – USA

Shaun Norris – South Africa

Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa

Wade Ormsby – Australia

Carlos Ortiz – Mexico

Adrian Otaegui – Spain

Pat Perez – USA

Turk Pettit – USA

James Piot – USA

Ian Poulter – England

Patrick Reed – USA

Charl Schwartzel – South Africa

Travis Smyth – Australia

Ian Snyman – South Africa

Hudson Swafford – USA

Hideto Tanihara – Japan

Peter Uihlein – USA

Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe

Matt Wolff – USA

Lee Westwood – England

Bernd Wiesberger – Austria

Blade Windred – Australia

Who are the team captains?

Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC

Bryson DeChambeau – Crushers GC

Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC

Hideto Tinihara – Torque GC

Dustin Johnson – 4 Aces GC

Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC

Wade Ormsby – Punch GC

Graeme McDowell – Niblicks GC

Brooks Koepka – Smash GC

Phil Mickelson – Hyflyers GC

Sergio Garcia – Fireballs GC

Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC

What is the prize money breakdown?

The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.

