LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as more PGA Tour players expected to join rebel series

LIV Golf Tour Shifting The Landscape Of The Sport

Day three of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event is here with a first winner set to be crowned on the rebel tour. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has seized the lead entering the home straight, ahead of compatriot and Stinger teammate Hennie Du Plessis. Dustin Johnson’s charge fell a little short, but the former World No 1 remains in contention, with the winner pocketing $4m.

The final day of play comes as more players are expected to jump ship from the PGA Tour. On Friday, Bryson DeChambeau was announced as the latest star to join the breakaway series and it followed the confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in this or any future LIV Golf event have been suspended with immediate effect.

The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it and was welcomed by players such as Rory McIlroy, who has remained committed to the PGA. It came as Ian Poulter, one of the 17 golfers sanctioned by the PGA Tour, stated his intention to appeal the suspension. “It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different … it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.” Follow all the action from the final day of the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:

Show latest update 1654946115 What is LIV Golf? Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive. With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International. But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format. Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 12:15 1654945515 LIV Golf: Bryson DeChambeau becomes latest player to join tour The former US Open champion and eight-time winner on the PGA Tour joins the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in switching to the breakaway Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour confirmed on Thursday that all players currently playing at the opening event in St Albans this week and any who play in future events are indefinitely suspended. “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman upon the announcement. Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 12:05

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as more PGA Tour players expected to join rebel series