LIV Golf Tour Shifting The Landscape Of The Sport

Day two of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event begins today amid the continuing war of words between the PGA Tour and the controversial breakaway series. After months of speculation, the opening tournament got underway yesterday at Centurion Club in St Albans but was met by confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the event have been suspended with immediate effect.

The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it and was welcomed by players such as Rory McIlroy, who has remained committed to the PGA. It came as Ian Poulter, one of the 17 golfers sanctioned by the PGA Tour, stated his intention to appeal the suspension. “It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different … it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among other big names competing in the inaugural event. On the course, the scoring was led by the former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel after an opening round of 65. Follow all the action from the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:

Show latest update 1654854100 Welcome along to live coverage of day two from Centurion Club, as LIV Golf continues. Lawrence Ostlere 10 June 2022 10:41

Source Link LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as players respond to PGA Tour ban