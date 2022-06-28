LIV Golf field: Who is playing in Portland event of Saudi-backed breakaway series?

The full field of 48 players has been confirmed for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event, which begins on 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.
The likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have now been joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed as the latest high-profile players to defect from the PGA Tour.
Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event at Centurion Club in Helem Hempstead and claimed an eye-watering £3.85m in prize money.
There will be a £20m prize pot available once again as the Saudi-backed breakaway series continues to gather momentum, despite the sanction of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff committing to LIV Golf in the last week alone.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Portland event?
The 54-hole tournament will begin on Thursday 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, with the winning player and team decided on Saturday 2 July.
Who is in the field?
- Abraham Ancer – Mexico
- Richard Bland – England
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand
- Laurie Canter – England
- Eugenio Chacarra – Spain
- Bryson DeChambeau – USA
- Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa
- Sergio Garcia – Spain
- Talor Gooch – USA
- Branden Grace – South Africa
- Justin Harding – South Africa
- Sam Horsfield – England
- Yuki Inamori – Japan
- Dustin Johnson – USA
- Matt Jones – Australia
- Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand
- Martin Kaymer – Germany
- Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan
- Sihwan Kim – USA
- Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan
- Brooks Koepka – USA
- Chase Koepka – USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan
- Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland
- Phil Mickelson – USA
- Jediah Morgan – Australia
- Kevin Na – USA
- Shaun Norris – South Africa
- Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa
- Wade Ormsby – Australia
- Carlos Ortiz – Mexico
- Adrian Otaegui – Spain
- Pat Perez – USA
- Turk Pettit – USA
- James Piot – USA
- Ian Poulter – England
- Patrick Reed – USA
- Charl Schwartzel – South Africa
- Travis Smyth – Australia
- Ian Snyman – South Africa
- Hudson Swafford – USA
- Hideto Tanihara – Japan
- Peter Uihlein – USA
- Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe
- Matt Wolff – USA
- Lee Westwood – England
- Bernd Wiesberger – Austria
- Blade Windred – Australia
Who are the team captains?
- Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC
- Bryson DeChambeau – Crushers GC
- Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC
- Hideto Tinihara – Torque GC
- Dustin Johnson – 4 Aces GC
- Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC
- Wade Ormsby – Punch GC
- Graeme McDowell – Niblicks GC
- Brooks Koepka – Smash GC
- Phil Mickelson – Hyflyers GC
- Sergio Garcia – Fireballs GC
- Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC
What is the prize money breakdown?
The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.
Source Link LIV Golf field: Who is playing in Portland event of Saudi-backed breakaway series?