LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka set to become latest player to join Saudi-backed tour

Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The four-time major winner will now tee it up next week at the second three-day event in Portland starting on 30 June and will subsequently be banned from the PGA Tour.

As first reported by the Telegraph, The Independent now understands Koepka will join Bryson de Chambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez among the new recruits in the 54-player event, with $25 million in prize money at Pumpkin Ridge.

While he is also expected to command a seven-figure sum up front to switch allegiance, with Dustin Johnson already signing up for around £120m ($150m).

The move comes a week after the 32-year-old reacted angrily at the US Open in Brookline when questioned about the rebel golf tour, accusing the media of creating a “black cloud” over the event.

Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open last week in Brookline (Getty Images)

And when pushed if there was a monetary amount that would tempt him to defect to LIV Golf, Koepka maintained that he hadn’t “given it that much thought”.

“I’m here at the U.S. Open,” Koepka said. “I’m ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it.”

Koepka’s brother Chase Koepka played the inaugural event at Centurion Club, finishing in a tie for 33rd and 17 shots off winner Charl Schwartzel, although he still picked up $146,000.

The American won back-to-back US Open titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as claiming back-to-back PGA Championship titles in 2018 and 2019, helping him to rise to world No 1 for 47 weeks from 2018.

More to follow…

