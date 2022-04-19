Little Simz cancels North American tour due to finances

Little Simz has cancelled her North American tour, explaining that going ahead with it would leave her in a “huge deficit” financially.

The British rapper was scheduled to start her 10-date tour in May, with concerts in Portland, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and other locations.

However, on Tuesday (19 April) she released a statement on Twitter, announcing the cancellation.

“Hey guys, due to unforeseen circumstances I’ve been left with no option but to reschedule my US tour. I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me,” she explained.

“Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.

“As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress.”

She continued: “It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.

“For now I’m creating and working on art that I’m so excited about. Music of course but other things too; all levelling to greater heights. A message to all artists and creatives, know your worth and stick to your guns. Love you all.”

Simz won Best Solo Act From the UK last month at the NME Awards 2022.

She released her latest album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, in September. Read The Independent’s review here.

