Little girl excited to see woman with arm like hers on TV

A little girl was ecstatic to see a woman with an arm just like hers appear on her television.

Amari’s mother Nicole Jade posted a video on Instagram of Amari pointing at Melissa Johns, an actress who was born without a forearm and hand, who was speaking during an appearance on Loose Women.

Johns shared the video on her Twitter page.

“When people ask if representation really matters… Honestly, it’s everything to me,” Johns said.

