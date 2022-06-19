Lisa Nandy says the government has led the country to 'chaos'

Lisa Nandy has hit out at the government for leading the country to “chaos” amid ongoing rail strikes and airport issues.

“[They] came to power on a promise to level up,” she said on Sky News. “Instead, what they’ve presided over is absolute chaos.

“Chaos at the ports, chaos on the railways, chaos at airports…chaos everywhere you go and that’s because this is a government that’s not doing its job.”

Rail strikes are set to impact millions this week, following a row over pay and conditions for workers.

