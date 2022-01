Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.

All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.

More follows…

