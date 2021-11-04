Lionel Blair: Showbiz legend dies aged 92

Showbiz veteran Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92, his agent has told the PA news agency.

The seasoned performer was from the old school of variety shows and was capable of turning his hand to almost anything – including choreography, dancing, acting and presenting.

More follows…

