Lindsey Graham leads Trump allies in fury as Biden tears into Trump on Capitol riot anniversary

Senator Lindsey Graham was the first of Donald Trump’s allies to react to President Joe Biden’s speech on the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

The president slammed his predecessor for his role in the violence on 6 January without mentioning him by name, only referring to him as the “defeated former president”.

The South Carolina senator, one of Mr Trump’s staunchest allies, tweeted: “What brazen politicisation of January 6 by President Biden.”

“I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?” he added.

The senator’s comments are in stark contrast to his words on the day that pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January.

When the Senate sat again later that day, he remarked: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

More follows…

