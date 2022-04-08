Lindsay Lohan recalls the time Jane Fonda told her off for being late

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she was once scolded by Jane Fonda for being late to set.

The two were costars in the 2007 comedy film Georgia Rule, alongside Felicity Hoffman, about a rebellious teenage daughter who gets shipped off to live with her strict grandmother.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lohan discussed the timeline of her acting career – from 1998 to the present day – and reminisced about the time she left Fonda waiting on set.

“I remember I was like three minutes late, and it was out that I was like three hours late. It was three minutes,” she jokingly clarified.

“And [Fonda] was waiting for me tapping her feet being like, ‘Lindsay, we’re all waiting,’” the Mean Girls star explained. “I was so embarrassed, it never happened again.”

Despite being “nervous” to work with the legendary actor, Lohan cherished what she learned from Fonda, specifically about “being a female on set and how she takes charge”.

She added: “I just really admired her and I learned so much from her.”

(Getty Images)

Lohan is set to play the lead role of an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a working class man, played by Chord Overstreet (Glee), in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

