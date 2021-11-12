Netflix has unveiled a first look at Lindsay Lohan in an upcoming Christmas movie.

While the film remains untitled, Lohan is set to play the lead role as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue collar boy.

The Netflix release will be Lohan’s biggest role for years following various legal problems and addiction issues.

Starring opposite Lohan as her love interest is Chord Overstreet, best known for his appearances on Glee.

Her most recent notable role was 2013’s The Canyons which was directed by Paul Schrader and written by Bret Easton Ellis. Totally crowdfunded through Kickstarter, The Canyons received mostly negative reviews though Lohan’s performance was mostly praised.

Lohan has largely been absent from acting since the late 2000’s after which she moved to Europe and appeared in a West End adaptation of David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow.

She also appeared in a number of reality shows such as the Australian version of The Masked Singer and Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

On New Year’s Eve 2019 Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again”.

Lohan has also recently announced that she is starting a podcast and has released some music as an NFT.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas film is expected to air at some point in 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lindsay Lohan: First look at actor’s Netflix comeback