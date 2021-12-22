Lina Sadar Khil: FBI joins search for three-year-old who disappeared from Texas playground

The FBI has joined the search for Lina Sadar Khil, the three-year-old girl who disappeared from a playground in San Antonio, Texas.

Police have said that Lina was last seen on Monday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm when her mom left her at the playground inside an apartment complex for an unclear period of time.

Federal agents are now also part of the search for the girl, who isn’t thought to have been taken by another member of the family, ABC News reported.

Police have described Lina as being aound four feet tall and 55 pounds. When she vanished, she was wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes.

More follows…

