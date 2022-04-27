Lily Peters: Suspect, 14, held on $1m bond as court hears he ‘stabbed, strangled and raped victim’

A 14-year-old male suspect has been held on $1m bond for the murder of Lily Peters, after the court heard how he allegedly led the 10-year-old along a wooded trail before stabbing, strangling and sexually assaulting the 10-year-old.

The suspect, who was referred to in court by his initials C P-B, appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening after carrying out a search warrant at Lily’s aunt’s home, where the murdered 10-year-old was last seen alive.

Chippewa Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at Tuesday’s press conference that evidence was collected from a property on North Grove Street and interviews were carried out before the suspect was taken into custody.

During the early stages of the investigation, police said that Lily was last seen leaving her aunt’s house on North Grove Street on Sunday to head home to her address on East Birch Street.

Records show that the address on North Grove Street where the search was executed is the home of Lily’s aunt.

Police did not confirm if the suspect also lives at the address and officials have nort confirmed if he is related to Lily.

However, police confirmed that Lily knew her killer and that there is no longer a danger to the community following the suspect’s arrest.

