Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile known to slain 10-year-old Lily Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, according to authorities.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made and that there was no longer any danger to the public.

The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was known to the murdered 10-year-old.

The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Mr Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a relative of Lily’s.

The arrest came after police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street, he said.

The address is the home of Lily’s aunt where the 10-year-old was believed to have been last seen alive.

