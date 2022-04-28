Lily Peters news – latest: Suspect, 14, ‘beat, strangled and raped’ 10-year-old, court hears

Prosecutor says suspect planned to rape and kill Lily Peters

A 14-year-old boy was held on $1m bond for the murder of Liliana “Lily” Peters, after police said he confessed to leading the 10-year-old along a wooded trail before strangling and sexually assaulting her.

The suspect, referred to by his initials C P-B, appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing on Wednesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said the teenager told police “his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go” when they left a house together and headed along a nearby trail on Sunday.

The suspect then allegedly punched Lily in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her.

Lily’s body was discovered on Monday morning close to the trail, after she was reported missing by her father the night before.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening after police executed a search warrant at Lily’s aunt’s home, where the fourth-grade student was last seen alive. Police have said Lily knew her killer.

Show latest update 1651143664 A community begins to heal after suspect is arrested The announcement that police in Wisconsin had arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters on Tuesday night has made some residents in the small tight-knight community begin to look toward healing after the tragedy that unfolded last weekend. One man, who lives just two doors down from the residence that was searched after a warrant was executed Tuesday, told WEAU News that his mind was slightly put at ease after police said there was no longer a danger to the community. But, he noted, even the solace of an arrest won’t easily erase from his or his neighbours’ minds what happened to the unassuming 10-year-old the night she was murdered, who was walking on a trail that he and his own children like to frequent in the warmer months. “I feel like it’s going to make a lot more parents be more protective who will never want their kids out of their view,” Mr Zschernitz told the news outlet. Johanna Chisholm 28 April 2022 12:01 1651138314 The difference between juvenile and adult court in Wisconsin The 14-year-old boy accused in the brutal murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm. Though the boy is a juvenile, under Wisconsin law, first-degree homicide charges must first be brought to adult court if the suspect is aged 10 or older. If a judge rules there’s enough evidence for the case to move forward to a preliminary hearing, the defendant’s lawyers have the ability to petition the case be moved to juvenile court. Eau Claire attorney Jay Heit, who’s not affiliated with the case, told WEAU10NEW in an interview that certain crimes give adult court “original jurisdiction”. “If you’re between the ages of 10 and 17 a charge for a juvenile would start in juvenile court where it’s confidential, the hearings are closed,” he told the news outlet. “There are certain charges for juveniles, once you’re above the age of 10, that automatically start in adult court.” The prosecutor, however, has told the media that it’s “premature” to speculate whether they plan to continue to try the suspect in adult court, but noted that it is a “very serious case”. If the 14-year-old’s case was to remain in juvenile court, the proceedings would be closed to the public and a judge, not a jury, would deliver the verdict. Johanna Chisholm 28 April 2022 10:31 1651130939 Lily’s death similar to case that inspired Amber Alert, says ex-FBI officer The tragic death of 10-year-old Lily Peters is similar to that of a young girl from Wisconsin, who was killed 26 years ago, prompting authorities to introduce the Amber Alert. Nine-year-old Amber Hagerman’s body was found near a stream a couple of days after she was taken from her bicycle in 1996. Although there were no arrests in the case, it inspired the Amber Alert — a message distributed by a child abduction alert system that asks the community for help in locating children. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told The Sun that in both instances, the girls were last seen riding their bicycles and their bodies were found in secluded wooded areas. “The killer’s modus operandi were the same in both cases,” she said. Johanna Chisholm 28 April 2022 08:28 1651126418 Petition to create ‘Lily alert’ set up for missing kids Neighbour Eric Henry has set up a petition on change.org to create a ‘Lily Alert’ in hopes that communities search sooner in cases of missing children after authorities said the 10-year-old girl’s disappearance didn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. The petition has already garnered over 59,000 signatures. “The community is devastated and rallied to start a search group for the missing child. We can do better as a community and must be more proactive,” the statement on the website read. “There’s got to be a way that we can send based on a radius, a text message to say to the community and let them know, please be on the lookout,” Mr Henry told WEAU10NEWS. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 April 2022 07:13 1651123596 Accused, 14, could face life in prison The 14-year-old accused of killing Lily Peters, 10, could face life in prison if convicted of the allegations. The accused has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm. Under Wisconsin law, first-degree homicide charges must first be brought to adult court if the suspect is aged 10 or older. The prosecutor told the media that it would be “premature” to speculate whether they plan to continue to try the suspect in adult court although it is a “very serious case”. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 April 2022 06:26 1651120742 Chippewa County mourns Lily’s death The Chippewa Falls community was rocked by the brutal death of Lily Peters, 10, who was sexually assaulted and killed by a 14-year-old. Even prior to the discovery of Lily’s body, the community came together to hold vigils and makeshift memorials to grieve with the family. “I mean, it’s unbelievable that a ten-year-old girl would be killed and it just doesn’t happen in Chippewa Falls and doesn’t happen in the Chippewa Valley,” mayor Greg Hoffman told WEAU13NEWS. Neighbours are also collecting funds for the bereaved family by giving out stickers and buttons for donation.“Well, I’m not a cop. I can’t do anything. But this is. This is my gift and talent, and this is what I can do. And when I see other business owners doing the same thing. That just tells me I’m in the right community,” Carl Smiskey, who owns the Chippewa Store, said. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 April 2022 05:39 1651118400 ICYMI: 14-year-old boy charged with murder after allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting Lily Peters A 14-year-old boy has been held on $1m bond for the murder of Lily Peters, after the court heard how he allegedly led the 10-year-old along a wooded trail before beating her with a stick, strangling her and sexually assaulting her. The suspect, who was referred to only by his initials C P-B, appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon over the brutal killing which has shocked the tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Prosecutors said that the teenager admitted to law enforcement that “his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail”. After going along the walking trail, the suspect allegedly punched Lily in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her “to the point of death”. He then sexually assaulted the 10-year-old child. Lily’s body was discovered on Monday morning in a wooded area close to the trail, after she was reported missing by her father the night before. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story: Rachel Sharp 28 April 2022 05:00 1651114805 Suspect planned ‘to rape and kill victim from get-go’ The suspected killer planned “to rape and kill” Lily Peters “from the get-go” as they left her aunt’s house together and headed along a trail, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors told the court that the 14-year-old suspect confessed to law enforcement that it was his “intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail”. After going down the trail, the suspect allegedly punched Lily in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her “to the point of death”. The suspect then sexually assaulted the 10-year-old child. Her body was found in a wooded area close to the trail on Monday morning. Rachel Sharp 28 April 2022 04:00 1651112105 What we know about the suspect The suspect charged with the murder of Lily Peters is a 14-year-old boy who police said was known to the 10-year-old victim. Because of his age and the sensitivity of the case, Chippewa County Court on Wednesday ordered that the suspect’s name must not be released and that he cannot be filmed during court appearanaces. Instead, the suspect is known only by his initials C P-B. Officials have refused to say if he is related to Lily but have confirmed that they knew each other. According to prosecutors, the teenager admitted in statements to law enforcement that “his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go” when they left a house together and headed down a nearby walking trail. Lily was last seen alive at her aunt’s house on North Grove Street on Sunday before she left to return to her home at East Birch Street. Her body was discovered on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a nearby walking trail. Prosecutors said the suspect told officers he and the victim left the home together and headed along the walking trial. There, he allegedly punched Lily in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick, strangled her “to the point of death” and sexually assaulted her. Police arrested the suspect after carrying out a search warrant at the aunt’s home on Tuesday, where they collected evidence and carried out interviews. Officials have refused to confirm if the boy lives at the address. The defence team said in court on Wednesday that he is an eighth-grade student who has lived in Chippewa Falls with his mother his whole life. The 14-year-old has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual asssualt, and first-degree sexual asssualt of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm. If convicted as an adult, he faces up to life in prison on the charges. Rachel Sharp 28 April 2022 03:15 1651109405 The three charges against the suspect The suspect has been charged with three counts of: – First-degree intentional homicide – First-degree sexual assault – First-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm Under Wisconsin law, first-degree homicide charges must first be brought in adult court if the suspect is aged 10 or older. The case can then be transferred to juvenile court. The prosecutor said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that it would be “premature” to speculate whether they plan to continue to try the suspect in adult court however he added that it is a “very serious case”. If convicted in adult court, the suspect faces up to life in prison on the charges. Rachel Sharp 28 April 2022 02:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lily Peters news - latest: Suspect, 14, ‘beat, strangled and raped’ 10-year-old, court hears