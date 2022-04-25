Lily Peters news – latest: Body of Wisconsin 10-year-old found in wooded area

Iliana “Lily” Peters, 10, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was found dead by police in a wooded area near her aunt’s house. Lilly was reportedly walking home but never arrived. Her body was found the morning after she was reported missing. (provided)

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing.

The remains of Liliana “Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader”s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Lily was last seen leaving her aunt’s house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing.

Police began searching for the girl on Sunday night, eventually finding her bicycle near a wooded area by a walking trail near her aunt’s house. When their initial searches failed to turn up the girl, additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, were asked to assist.

Show latest update 1650914760 Lily Peters was last seen at her aunt’s house 10-year-old Lily Peters was last seen at her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls on Sunday evening. Police believe she was walking home after she left her aunt’s house. When she did not return that evening, her father called police to report her missing. Law enforcement began searching for Lily that evening, but could not find her body until the following day. Her death is currently being investigated as a homicide. Graig Graziosi 25 April 2022 20:26 1650914619 Welcome to the liveblog Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the death of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters. The Wisconsin girl’s remains were found in a wooded are near her aunt’s house. The girl was reported missing by her father on Sunday night. Her remains were found by police the next morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Graig Graziosi 25 April 2022 20:23

