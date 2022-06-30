Lily Allen says women shouldn’t have to ‘justify’ abortions

Lily Allen has said that women should not have to “justify” having an abortion.

The singer criticised people who post examples of “exceptional reasons” for terminating a pregnancy and reflected on her own abortion.

Her comments come after she joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Glastonbury Festival for a rendition of her 2009 song “F*** You”.

Rodrigo, 19, dedicated the song to the members of the US Supreme Court, who recently overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which enshrined the constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

Allen, 37, said in an Instagram Story: “I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions.

“Most people I know, myself included, just didn’t want to have a f***ing baby. And that is reason enough! We don’t have to justify it.

“It shouldn’t have to be said, and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”

Following her performance with Rodrigo, the No Shame singer posted videos of the set on her Instagram page and said it made her feel “quite emosh”.

“Things are truly messed up, but at least my babies got to see their mamma play and slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star.”

Allen attended the festival at Worthy Farm with her two daughters, 10-year-old Ethel Cooper, and nine-year-old Marni Rose Cooper.

She shares them with her former husband, Sam Cooper, to whom she was married for seven years.

A slew of other celebrities have come forward to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision since it was handed down on Friday 24 June, with some revealing they also underwent abortions at some stage of their lives.

The Hills star Lauren Conrad also took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share that she had an ectopic pregnancy six years ago and required an abortion.

She wrote of her “own experience with lifesaving reproductive care” and said that she went on to have “two healthy pregnancies” after doctors saved her fallopian tubes.

“Many women in my life have had their own experiences with abortion,” Conrad wrote. “I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions.”

Source Link Lily Allen says women shouldn’t have to ‘justify’ abortions