Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore Jamming To 'Churake Dil Mera' Is The Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed; Watch

Lilly Singh, the YouTuber-turned-comedian has been making headlines for her impressive journey from internet popularity to talk show host. Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore who is known for her memorable roles in Charlie’s Angels and 50 First Dates also turned talk show producer and host during the pandemic. In a happy crossover, Singh and Barrymore hung out, and guess what they got up to? They grooved to a Bollywood track that’s sure to induce nostalgia.

Lilly Singh caught up with Drew Barrymore on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. On it, the actress hosts celebrity guests including Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Anniston, Jessica Alba and more. In a more recent episode, Lilly Singh was the guest. Singh took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of what went down behind-the-scenes. In a video, the two can be seen jamming to ‘Churake Dil Mera’. The ’90s Bollywood song is from Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. And it’s the most wholesome thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Singh shared the reel captioned, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen./ I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever”. Check out the video here:

The best part of the video has to be Drew Barrymore’s stellar lip-syncing skills.

In other Hollywood-Bollywood crossover news, ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Charithra Chandran Decodes Bollywood Scenes

SEE ALSO: Behind ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2’s Inspired Bollywood Cover

Cover image: Lilly Singh/Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore Jamming To 'Churake Dil Mera' Is The Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed; Watch