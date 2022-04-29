Lili Reinhart says she works with a ‘channeler’ weekly to contact ‘spirits’: ‘She’s my psychic life coach’

Lili Reinhart has opened up about how she prioritises her spiritual health, with the actor revealing that she works with a channeler who can speak to “spirits and angels and guides and stuff like that”.

The Riverdale star, 25, discussed her dedication to taking care of herself mentally and physically while appearing in People’s 2022 Beautiful Issue.

In the accompanying interview, Reinhart revealed that she has made numerous lifestyle changes recently, some of which have included setting time aside to meditate each night and working with a channeler, who she meets with weekly, and who has helped her in a “very spiritual, beautiful way”.

“I like to set aside the time at night, if I can, to meditate. It helps me fall asleep. But I also work with a channeler. I meet with her weekly, and she’s helped me in a very spiritual, beautiful way,” the actor said.

According to Reinhart, who notes that she went “through a big spiritual awakening the last two years,” the channeler acts as a conduit, which means that she can “contact the ether” and speak with “spirits and angels and guides and stuff like that”.

“So, in a way, a psychic,” she explained, adding that the channeler has become her “psychic life coach”. “I’ve been following that and really exploring my connection to spirituality. And it’s been a game-changer.”

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a channeler is “a person who conveys thoughts or energy from a source believed to be outside the person’s body or conscious mind,” or “one who speaks for nonphysical beings or spirits”.

In addition to guiding the actor as she continues her spiritual awakening, Reinhart said the channeler has also helped her identify and establish boundaries, and “shift [her] perspective”.

“She has really helped me find [those] and what I truly want – and how to connect to that,” she revealed. “I’ve learned how to shift my perspective, which is a huge part of the change that I’ve had for my inner wellness as well. Because I’m prone to be quite pessimistic. I’ve shifted my view.”

Reinhart said she has also been prioritising her physical health, which the Hustlers star said has included making changes to her diet, as she noted that she is a “fast food addict and junk food addict,” and working with a holistic doctor to help her identify the cause of her “chronic fatigue”.

Acknowledging that it’s been “a struggle,” Reinhart told the outlet that she’s recently purchased “a lot” of vitamins and supplements to help with her energy levels.

“So I’m a vitamin girl now. Less Five Guys, more vitamins! But we can cheat sometimes,” she said.

Reinhart’s focus on health and wellness comes after she has previously opened up about her 11-year struggle with depression. In May 2021, the actor shared a candid post about her mental health on her Instagram Stories, in which she revealed that there are days where she feels “really defeated” by her depression.

“It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable,” she said at the time.

In the post, Reinhart also reminded those struggling with similar feelings that it is okay to “prioritise yourself when needed”. “But remember you are always worth fighting for,” she said. “And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day.”

