Lili Reinhart condemns Kim Kardashian’s weight loss comments at Met Gala: ‘So f***ed on 100s of levels’

Lili Reinhart has criticised Kim Kardashian’s comments about losing 16 pounds in one month in order to fit into her Met Gala dress, calling it “so wrong”.

The Riverdale star took to Instagram to condemn the reality star’s restrictive diet, which involved cutting out all sugar and carbs and wearing a sauna suit so that she could fit into a historic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962.

Reinhart, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story: “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.

“The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

The actor added that the SKIMS mogul’s diet was “so wrong” and “so f***ed on 100s of levels”.

Kardashian detailed the lengths she went to so she could lose weight in an interview with US Vogue ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she said, adding that she “didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict”.

After the event, Kardashian posted a video showing a private “pizza and doughnut party” in her hotel room and said: “OK guys, so after the Met, I am starving!”

She added: “You guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month. Definitely three weeks. This pizza… I’m so excited.”

Her weight loss regime, which many have described as a “crash diet”, has been widely criticised throughout social media and slammed as “damaging” and “extreme”.

Reinhart continued in another Instagram Story: “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.

“I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

