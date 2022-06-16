Lil Wayne denied entry in the UK to perform at Strawberries and Creem festival

Lil Wayne fans are “furious” at the Home Office and Priti Patel after he was denied entry to the UK to perform at the Strawberries and Creem festival on Saturday (18 June).

Rapper Ludacris will be performing in place of Wayne now.

The festival organisers have issued a statement, saying: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival.

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was expected to perform at the Strawberries and Creem festival alongside artists such as Tion Wayne, Mabel, Wilkinson, and Katy B.

According to the Home Office, the “Love Me” rapper was denied entry due to his prior convictions.

“Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused,” they told BBC.

In 2010, Lil Wayne was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to gun possession, which was linked to his arrest in 2007.

Lil Wayne performs onstage at a hip hop festival in Los Angeles on 13 August 2021

In 2020 again, the New Orleans-born rapper pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after authorities received an anonymous tip and boarded Wayne’s private plane upon its arrival at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in 2019.

In their search, police found a loaded gold-plated handgun.

Authorities also reportedly found bags containing cocaine, prescription cough syrup, ecstasy, oxycodone, and nearly $26,000 (£21,400) in cash. Wayne was not charged with any drug offenses.

Wayne’s performance at the Strawberries and Creem festival was going to be his first show in the UK in many years.

Since the news broke out, many fans have criticised the Home Office and home secretary Patel for not letting Wayne into the country.

“He’s not seeking asylum @pritipatel,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Priti Patel really denied Lil Wayne entry into the UK, zero culture in that woman.”

One user wrote: “Priti Patel wants to talk about being compassionate with refugees but doesn’t wanna be compassionate about letting @LilTunechi entering the UK for the culture.”

