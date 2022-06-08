Lil Nas X teases track dissing BET ‘over the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community’

Lil Nas X has teased a new song that hits out at the BET Awards, after he was snubbed from the 2022 ceremony.

In a one-minute clip shared to his social media, the 23-year-old rapper is seen sitting shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs along to the track.

“F*** BET, f*** BET/Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top s**/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it,” he raps.

The song is titled “Late To Da Party”, and will feature rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Minutes after posting the teaser, the Industry Baby rapper explained to his followers that his new track isn’t about getting snubbed by the organisation.

“This not over no BET award,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

Soon after Lil Nas X’s tweets, BET issued an official statement, saying: “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice.

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.”

The award show added that “no one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy”.

“We are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community,” they said, as a response to Lil Nas X’s accusation of BET not being fair to the LGBT+ community.

“We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

BET concluded by writing: “This is bigger than the #BETAwards. This is real life and we will always rock with Lil Nas X and stand for our people.”

