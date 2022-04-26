Lil Nas X 2022 tour: How to get tickets as Montero artist announces debut tour

Lil Nas X has announced his first ever headline tour, including dates in the UK, Europe and the US.

The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” artist is touring in support of his debut album, Montero, which was released last September. The tour is called Long Live Montero.

Beginning in early September, Nas will perform a number of dates in North America through October, before touring Europe in November.

For fans in the UK, the artist will be playing at London’s Evantim Apollo on 12 November.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 29 April. Tickets for the European dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 6 May.

The rapper-singer has also partnered with Cash App for a pre-sale. In order to receive a code allowing users early access to a presale, users must input the first nine digits of their Cash Card.

Here is a full list of the dates Lil Nas X is playing:

6 September – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

10 September – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

15 September – Toronto, ON, HISTORY

18 September – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 September – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

22 September – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

25 September – Washington, DC, The Anthem

27 September – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

1 October – Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3 October – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

4 October – Miami, FL, James L Knight Center

18 October – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

21 October – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

23 October – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8 November – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

9 November – Berlin, Germany, Max-Schmeling Halle

10 November – Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle

12 November – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

14 November – Paris, France, Zenith

15 November – Brussels, Belgium, Palais 1

17 November – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

In her five-star review of Montero for The Independent, Helen Brown wrote: “Close your eyes as you listen to Montero and you can almost feel the rainbow confetti falling from the ceiling and sticking to your tears.

“This album isn’t the creation of a gimmick-spinner. It’s an album bursting with technicolour heart.”

Read the full review here.

