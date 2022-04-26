Lil Nas X 2022 tour: How to get tickets as Montero artist announces debut tour

Lil Nas X has announced his first ever headline tour, including dates in the UK, Europe and the US.
The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” artist is touring in support of his debut album, Montero, which was released last September. The tour is called Long Live Montero.
Beginning in early September, Nas will perform a number of dates in North America through October, before touring Europe in November.
For fans in the UK, the artist will be playing at London’s Evantim Apollo on 12 November.
Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 29 April. Tickets for the European dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 6 May.
The rapper-singer has also partnered with Cash App for a pre-sale. In order to receive a code allowing users early access to a presale, users must input the first nine digits of their Cash Card.
Here is a full list of the dates Lil Nas X is playing:
6 September – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
10 September – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
15 September – Toronto, ON, HISTORY
18 September – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
20 September – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
22 September – Philadelphia, PA, The Met
25 September – Washington, DC, The Anthem
27 September – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
1 October – Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium
3 October – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
4 October – Miami, FL, James L Knight Center
18 October – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater
21 October – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
23 October – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
8 November – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
9 November – Berlin, Germany, Max-Schmeling Halle
10 November – Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle
12 November – London, UK, Eventim Apollo
14 November – Paris, France, Zenith
15 November – Brussels, Belgium, Palais 1
17 November – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club
In her five-star review of Montero for The Independent, Helen Brown wrote: “Close your eyes as you listen to Montero and you can almost feel the rainbow confetti falling from the ceiling and sticking to your tears.
“This album isn’t the creation of a gimmick-spinner. It’s an album bursting with technicolour heart.”
Read the full review here.
