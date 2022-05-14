Lil Keed death: Rapper who worked with Travis Scott and Young Thug dies, aged 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died, aged 24.
The Atlanta-based music star, real name Raqhid Render, had previously worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.
A cause of death has not been revealed.
He released his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3, in 2020.
Lil Keed’s first two records were 2018’s Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk To ‘Em.
A third, titled Long Live Mexico, followed in 2019.
The news of Lil Keed’s death was announced by his brother, Lil Gotit, on social media.
“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy’ [sic]” he wrote.
Lil Keed was due to perform in North Carolina on Saturday (14 May).
He is survied by his daughter, Naychur.
