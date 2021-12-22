Libya’s parliament has said that Friday’s planned presidential election will not go ahead and did not name a new date, leaving the internationally backed peace process in chaos and the fate of the interim government in doubt.

The electoral committee’s statement on Wednesday was the first official announcement of a delay, which had been widely expected amid ongoing disputes over the rules of the polls. It also said the government’s mandate would expire on Friday.

With major mobilisations in Tripoli and other western areas by armed groups, the collapse of the electoral process risks aggravating local disputes and triggering a new round of violence.

Disputes over the path forward could also undo the wider UN-backed peace process between Libya’s main eastern and western camps that have maintained a ceasefire since last year.

Factions, candidates and foreign powers have been talking behind the scenes about whether an election can still take place with a short delay or whether a longer postponement is necessary to reach agreement on the legal basis of the vote.

Meanwhile, the status of the interim government that was installed in March as part of the same peace process is also at risk, with the eastern-based parliament having withdrawn confidence from it in September.

The elections had long been touted as a way to restore order and unity to a nation ravaged by terrorism, divided by war and degraded by economic ruin, but the build-up has been dogged by disagreements over the vote’s legality and eligibility of some of the frontrunners.

Analysts told The Independent last week that the chaos around the elections could lead to clashes, whether or not the polls actually took place.

Reuters

Source Link Libyan election called off as fears of fresh violence grow