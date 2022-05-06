Liberal Democrats finally ‘recovering from disaster’ of election defeats with local council gains

The Liberal Democrats are finally putting “the disaster” of recent election thrashings behind them with local council gains, a polling expert has suggested.

Ed Davey’s party is celebrating making 58 early extra town hall seats after Thursday’s elections, including snatching Hull City Council from Labour, in an embarrassment for Keir Starmer.

Perhaps more significantly, the Lib Dems have also taken seats from the Conservatives in places such as Stockport, Wimbledon, in south west London, and in David Cameron’s former backyard of West Oxfordshire.

Perversely, only a Lib Dem revival can deliver a Labour victory at the next general election, by winning seats from the Tories in Blue-Yellow battlegrounds.

Speaking in Wimbledon, Sir Ed claimed the results amounted to “an almighty shockwave that will bring this Conservative government tumbling down”.

Voters have “had enough” of rising living costs, an NHS in crisis and of “a prime minister who breaks the law and lies about it”, he argued.

“The tectonic plates of British politics are shifting beneath Boris Johnson’s feet. And now it’s time for Conservative MPs to plunge him into the abyss,” Sir Ed said.

John Curtice, an elections expert, described the Lib Dem improvement as “relatively modest”, saying: “It’s up a couple of points as compared with 2018.”

The party had won more seats than Labour largely because of the technicality of gains “in smaller, more rural councils where the wards are smaller, so you get more seats per person”.

But Sir John told BBC Radio 4: “Even so, I think Liberal Democrats might just be hoping that, on this occasion – against a backdrop that was not particularly propitious for them – perhaps finally beginning to demonstrate some evidence of progress and recovery from the disaster of the 2015 general election.

“It’s taken a long time. Maybe, maybe at least the foundations of recovery, or potential recovery at least, have been laid for them.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liberal Democrats finally ‘recovering from disaster’ of election defeats with local council gains