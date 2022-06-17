Liberal Democrat Ed Davey says ‘govt is making mess of our economy’

Liberal Democrat MP Sir Ed Davey said this morning (Friday 17 June) that the government was “making a mess” of the economy with how it handled the current inflation.

He added “It’s far worse in the UK, if you look at the growth figures, the UK is the worst in the developed countries, with the exception of Russia”.

Yesterday (Thursday 17 June) the Bank of England announced another interest rate hike to 1.25%, in a bid to temper rising inflation and tackle poor economic growth.

