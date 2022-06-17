Liberal Democrat Ed Davey says ‘govt is making mess of our economy’

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

Liberal Democrat MP Sir Ed Davey said this morning (Friday 17 June) that the government was “making a mess” of the economy with how it handled the current inflation.

He added “It’s far worse in the UK, if you look at the growth figures, the UK is the worst in the developed countries, with the exception of Russia”.

Yesterday (Thursday 17 June) the Bank of England announced another interest rate hike to 1.25%, in a bid to temper rising inflation and tackle poor economic growth.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Liberal Democrat Ed Davey says ‘govt is making mess of our economy’