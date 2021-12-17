Lib Dems claim party set to ‘win comfortably’ in North Shropshire by-election

The Liberal Democrats have won the North Shropshire by-election, the party’s treasury spokesperson has claimed.

Christine Jardine told reporters she was “confident” the yellows had “won comfortably”, and in a message for Boris Johnson she said: “The party is over.”

A party spokesman added: “This is an amazing night for the Liberal Democrats and a disaster for Boris Johnson.”

Ms Jardine hinted that the scale of candidate Helen Morgan’s win over Conservative Neil Shastri-Hurst would be in the thousands.

If confirmed, it would be one of the most astonishing electoral result ever: the Conservatives had a 23,000 majority going into this contest and had held the area for more than a century.

The Edinburgh West MP added: “I don’t want to put a figure on it just now but we are just delighted that we’ve listened to the voters in North Shropshire and those voters are putting their confidence in us.

“People who are fed up, people who are tired and who are angry at the way this Government has behaved know now that they have an alternative. Conservative MPs right across those ‘Blue Wall’ seats will be looking over their shoulders.

“The Conservatives had a majority… Owen Paterson had a majority of more than 20,000. We’ve turned that round tonight – turned it round comfortably. That’s astonishing. We think we’ve won and won comfortably.”

More follows.

