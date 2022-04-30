Liam Smith vs Jessie Vargas live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Liam Smith comes into this weekend’s fight against Jessie Vargas with the knowledge that a defeat will end his hopes of another world title shot.

The Liverpudlian picked up a superb stoppage win over fellow Merseyside super-welterweight Anthony Fowler last time out.

But this is a jump up in levels as Smith prepares to take on American Vargas who has been in with the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia.

It is a massive fight for the chief support of a blockbuster main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, so this night of action is not one you want to miss.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Smith vs Vargas takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday 30 April on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano.

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 9pm local time (2am BST on Sunday 1 May).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Smith – 2/5

Vargas – 15/8

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO women’s lightweight titles)

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith (super-welterweight)

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker (middleweight)

Galal Yafai vs Miguel Cartagena (flyweight)

Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez (super-lightweight)

Khalil Coe vs William Langston (light-heavyweight)

